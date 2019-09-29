Tuesday
» Chamber Public Policy Committee meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
» Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Wednesday
» First Wednesday Tech Meetup. 5:30 to 7 p.m. South Street Brewery, 106 W. South St. meetup.com/cville-tech.
» Hillsdale Community Center Open House. 2 to 5 p.m. 550 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 817-9333.
» Quad County Business Summit (Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Orange). 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Road, Orange. qcbsummit.com. (540) 672-1238.
Friday
» Aging in Place Business Network networking event. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.
Oct. 8
» The High Stakes Game of HR seminar. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Omni Charlottesville Hotel, 212 Ridge McIntire Road. Presented by Woods Rogers Attorneys at Law. Register in advance at woodsrogers.com/highstakes2019. (434) 220-5685.
» Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Oakhart Social, 511 W. Main St. (434) 242-5886.
Oct. 10
» Business Breakfast Series: The Future of Mobile On-Demand Technology. 9 to 10 a.m. Presented by Jeff Tennery, founder and CEO of Moonlighting. University of Virginia Alumni Hall, 211 S. Emmet St. Register in advance at eventbrite.com/e/business-breakfast-series-jeff-tennery-october-10-registration-72074511805.
» How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Ongoing
» Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
