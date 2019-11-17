Tuesday

Chamber 101. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.

Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 924-4775.

Retirement and Social Security Income Planning. 6 to 7:30 p.m. University of Virginia Community Credit Union Education Center, 335 W. Rio Road. uvacreditunion.org. (434) 964-2001.

Thursday

Chill in the Ville Professionals Networking. 4 to 6 p.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 973-1155.

How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Friday

Community Investment Collaborative Resource Fair. Noon to 4 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. cicville.org. (434) 218-3481.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

