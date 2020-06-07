Tuesday

» Charlottesville Business Innovation Council: For the Founders Lecture Series. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Virtual lecture: Initial Venture Runway and Capital Needs. Details at cvilleinnovation.org/events.

» Tech on Tap with Takeout. 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual networking event with takeout meals and drinks encouraged from Common House. Link and details at cvilleinnovation.org/events.

Thursday

» Government Contracting: Small, Woman- and Minority-Owned Business Certification. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual workshop. Details and registration at cvsbdc.org/events/government-contracting-part-two-everything-you-need-to-know-about-swam-certification. (434) 295-8198.

Friday

» E-Commerce Bootcamp for Orange County. 9 to 9:45 a.m. Virtual workshop followed by 45-minute individual sessions with the instructor scheduled every hour throughout the remainder of the day. Sessions must be scheduled in advance at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

June 16

» Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. Networking via Zoom. Details at cvilleinnovation.org/events.

» How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Details and registration at cvsbdc.org/small-business-development-center/training-events. (434) 295-8198.

Tags

Load comments