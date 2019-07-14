Monday
The Sales Funnel is Dead: What has replaced it? 11:30 a.m. to noon. Presented by James Burton, of Gig Strategic. Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Tuesday
Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.
Wednesday
Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
Friday
Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.
July 22
Branding for the Future. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Presented by Piedmont Housing Alliance at Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
July 23
Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Kay Monroe, of the Department of Aging & Rehabilitative Services, presents
“Celebrating DiversAbility.” Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.
Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
July 24
Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
Let’s Connect. 5 to 7 p.m. Carl Smith Center at Scott Stadium, Bryant Hall entrance, 1815 Stadium Rd. (434) 295-3141.
July 25
How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
July 26
Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.