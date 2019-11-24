Monday

The State of Innovation in Virginia: Opportunity to Shape Legislation. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Business Innovation Council, 225 E. Main St. (434) 242-5886.

Dec. 3

Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Sonabank P.O.W.E.R. Join Up networking event. 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Community Room at the Shops at Stonefield, 2050 Bond St., Suite 150. Respond to becky.ring@sonabank.com.

Dec. 4

Chamber Business Diversity Council Minority Business Holiday Jingle & Mingle. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kardinal Hall, 722 Preston Ave. (434) 295-3141.

First Wednesdays Tech Meetup. 5:30 to 7 p.m. South Street Brewery, 106 W. South St. meetup.com/cville-tech.

Dec. 5

How to Start Your Own Business. 1 to 3 p.m. Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Dec. 6

Chamber Aging in Place Business Network meeting. 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Blake, 250 Nichols Court. (434) 295-3141.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633

