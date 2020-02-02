Monday
Member Monday: Making Your Workplace Eco-Friendly. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Charlottesville Better Business Challenge. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (CIC graduation 434) 295-3141.
Tuesday
Chamber Public Policy Committee meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Wednesday
Protect Yourself from Cybersecurity Attacks. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presented by Hantzmon Wiebel. Hillsdale Conference Center, 550 Hillsdale Drive. hantzmonwiebel.com/register. (434) 296-2156.
Friday
Aging in Place Business Network. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.
Feb. 10
Member Monday: Dog Bites and Liability. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Presented by Mac Weems of State Farm. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.
Feb. 12
Charlottesville Area Development Roundtable. Noon to 1:30 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Martin Horn, 210 Carlton Road. (434) 295-3141.
Feb. 13
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Citizen’s Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizen’s Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
