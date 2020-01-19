Tuesday
Chamber 101-Welcome session. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. cvillebic.org. (434) 242-5886.
Thursday
How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Jan. 28
ProTip Tuesday: The Case for Benevolent Business. 8:30 to 10 a.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Chamber Business Diversity Council. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.
Jan. 30
North Charlottesville Business Council. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Timberwood Grill, 3311 Worth Crossing. cvillechamber.org/ncbc. (434) 295-3141.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633
