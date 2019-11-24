A Falls Church-based contractor recently awarded a $77 million contract with the National Ground Intelligence Center will move into the University of Virginia Research Park off of U.S. 29, park officials have announced.
Solis Applied Science, which received a $77,383,996 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in June for remote sensing and image science support services, will make the park its home.
NGIC is the Pentagon’s main provider of ground forces intelligence and analyzes scientific and technical intelligence and military platforms of foreign ground forces.
Research park officials note that the park is home to “a thriving industry cluster of federal contractors” that support NGIC, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Solis provides algorithm development, data visualization and uses the physical sciences to develop applications and methods for customers to calculate decisions and strategically manage dynamic challenges.
