A Dogtopia, a nationwide dog daycare, boarding and spa business, is opening in northern Albemarle County.
Owned by John Houston and his wife, Nakita, the boarding facility in Rivanna Plaza off U.S. 29 will be under the direction of Mary Bowes and managed by Megan Beuscher.
The Houstons also own Dogtopia centers in Chesterfield and Midlothian and are making plans to open locations in Short Pump in 2020 and Williamsburg in 2022.
The centers offer personalized care and provides opportunities for canine education, exercise and socialization. Webcam technology in playrooms allows owners to check on their dogs from anywhere.
Dogtopia offers a 10% discount to first responders, medical professionals, military members past or present, seniors and teachers.
For more information, call (434) 922-1500 or go to dogtopia.com/charlottesville.
