Jan Dorman, director of finance at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, will retire after five years at the foundation and officials say they are searching for a successor.
Dorman joined the foundation in May 2015 after a career of developing businesses in education and healthcare. During her tenure, the foundation has expanded its commitment to the community and increased collaborative grants and partnered with donors and organizations receiving the grants.
During Dorman’s time at the foundation, the organization has responded to local and national crises and worked to improve equity in the community.
Dorman said she plans to help the transition to her successor. The posting for her job can be found on the Foundation’s website, cacf.org/careers
