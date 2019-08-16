The Charlottesville Downtown Mall building that houses Bizou Restaurant has been sold, according to local officials with the national Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer real estate firm, which has local offices.
Walters Building LLC bought the property at the corner of West Main Street and Second Street N.W. for more than $4.02 million, according to a news release. The building has frontage on both streets as well as Market Street and is currently leased for office, restaurant and retail uses.
The building, with an address of 117-121 West Main St., is about 10,650 square feet.
John Pritzlaff and Jenny Stoner of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.