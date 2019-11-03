A statewide veterans’ organization has honored Charlottesville-based Eiden Systems Corp. for its efforts in recruiting, training and hiring military veterans.

Virginia Values Veterans has listed the company as a Virginia Values Veterans Certified Employer.

Eiden is a veteran-owned small business that provides information and technical analysis for the U.S. military, defense industry, law enforcement and other clients. Company officials expect to hire as many as 30 new employees, of which they intend 80% to be veterans.

Virginia Values Veterans is a training and certification program created by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to help employers implement best practices in hiring, recruiting and retaining veterans.

