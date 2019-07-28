A 9,600-square-foot training center for electric company line workers is up and running near Palmyra.
The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Electric Cooperative Training Center, adjacent to the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative’s Palmyra office, replaces the three modular trailers on the site that served as a temporary training facility.
Prior to the trailers, the utilities operated a facility in Culpeper. That was closed in 2013 when the center moved to Fluvanna County.
The center officially opened May 22 during a ceremony attended by more than 120 electric co-op and government officials and others.
The building has three classrooms with state-of-the-art video technology and a touchpad system to control lighting and equipment.
The building also offers a full-service kitchen with a catering window, a break room and showers in the restrooms. A large garage bay provides space for equipment demos and training in inclement weather.