The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors has redirected loan funds to address business needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
The board recently voted to establish the Fluvanna Business Recovery Loan program.
Businesses impacted by the pandemic can get loans of up to $5,000 at 1% interest over two years. The loans come with a six-month grace period for the first payment.
The money is targeted toward overhead costs and cannot be used for paying off debt or purchasing equipment or property.
The application portal is available until May 29.
Business owners interested in applying should email the Fluvanna Economic Development Office at econdev@fluvannacounty.org.
