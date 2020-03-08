Fluvanna County’s Pleasant Grove House — which sits in Fluvanna’s 900-acre Pleasant Grove Park amid 22 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horse riding — has been certified by the Virginia Tourism Corporation for use as a tourist information center.
The park has multiple fields for soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball. Other features include picnic shelters, disc golf, a dog park and an amphitheater. The Pleasant Grove House Museum features three permanent exhibits and the Farm Heritage Museum features farming equipment, mostly used in Fluvanna.
Fluvanna’s Department of Park and Recreation operates the park, museums and visitor center.
The designation as a tourist information center will place Fluvanna County travel brochures in all state welcome centers and provide access to Virginia Tourism Corporation publications.
The Pleasant Grove House Museum and Visitor Center is at 271 Pleasant Grove Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
