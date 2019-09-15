Charlottesville’s FlyDog Yoga is the winner of the September Friends of Freedom award from The Freedom Fund, a local philanthropy organization.
Each month, the fund’s board of directors chooses an award winner to be featured on Gratitudecville.com. Winners receive a trophy and often a supplementary monetary award.
FlyDog Yoga offers a standing discount for military service members, veterans and first responders. For veterans, it also offers free weekly classes and full scholarships to the center’s yoga teacher training program.
Brad Whitman, co-owner and operator of the studio, is a veteran who served a decade in active duty with the U.S. Army, including several tours of duty in Iraq. He also served another decade in the Army National Guard.
The Freedom Fund’s mission is to express gratitude for and improve the lives of military members, first responders and their families. The group also raises funds and visibility for tax-exempt organizations that promote those goals.
Nominations for the award may be sent to gratitudecville@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.