Area shoppers without time to shop have new options for online ordering and pickup service.
Giant Food Store, located in the Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center on Pantops Mountain, and two area Food Lion stores are now offering online ordering and grocery pickup, officials for the chains announced recently.
The Food Lion To-Go grocery pickup service is being offered at the stores at 1131 Fifth St. SW and at 570 Riverbend Drive.
The service is available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Customers can visit shop.foodlion.com, select the closest participating store and add items to a virtual shopping cart. Customers can check out, picking a day and time to get the groceries.
Employees will prepare the order for the customer’s designated pickup time. A designated parking area is set aside for online shoppers.
Through Giant Pickup, shoppers will be able to choose a pickup time based on their schedules, opting for same-day pickup in as little as four hours or next-day service.
Same-day Giant Pickup is available for order of at least $30, with a $2.95 fee.
Giant also is offering free pickup on the first order for new customers. Customers may visit giantfood.com, select "place order" and choose a specific pickup time window.
Participating stores have designated Giant Pickup lanes where customers may park while they wait for their order.