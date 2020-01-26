Foothill Irrigation is moving its headquarters to Fluvanna County, putting down stakes in the Zion Station Industrial Park, near Zion Crossroads, county and company officials recently announced.
The company will be located on about two acres in the park.
Currently housed in Earlysville, Foothill Irrigation develops smart systems for water conservation and installs whole-house filter systems and landscaping lighting.
The company will bring with it 15 jobs.
Fluvanna’s Economic Development Office worked with the company owner to secure the project for the county.
The project still requires Fluvanna officials’ approval for setbacks, lighting and screening from public right of ways.
