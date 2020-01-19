When one store closes, often another will open its doors.
Gordmans, the flagship store brand of national retail chain Stage Stores, will be moving into 17 storefronts across Virginia to replace Peebles stores — including one in the town of Louisa — which also are owned by the chain.
The new stores will open March 17.
Gordmans features apparel and home décor and will be hiring new staff at the stores after the Peebles stores have been closed out.
The company, which previously operated several stores branded as Bealls, Palais Royal, Peebles, Stage and Goody’s, operates more than 700 department stores in 42 states, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.
Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store nameplates across the country to Gordmans. The store features discount prices on known brands.
The stores will be hiring for full-time, part-time and temporary positions.
The Louisa store will hold a job fair at the store at 406 E. Main St. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.