When one store closes, often another will open its doors.

Gordmans, the flagship store brand of national retail chain Stage Stores, will be moving into 17 storefronts across Virginia to replace Peebles stores — including one in the town of Louisa — which also are owned by the chain.

The new stores will open March 17.

Gordmans features apparel and home décor and will be hiring new staff at the stores after the Peebles stores have been closed out.

The company, which previously operated several stores branded as Bealls, Palais Royal, Peebles, Stage and Goody’s, operates more than 700 department stores in 42 states, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.

Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store nameplates across the country to Gordmans. The store features discount prices on known brands.

The stores will be hiring for full-time, part-time and temporary positions.

The Louisa store will hold a job fair at the store at 406 E. Main St. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

