Harbor Freight, a national chain of tool stores, is advertising for employees at its future location on U.S. 29 at Gander Drive, after receiving sign approval last month from the Albemarle County Architectural Review Board.
The store joins Gabe’s as one of two national chains looking to move into the north Albemarle corridor between Rio Road and Forest Lakes.
Harbor Freight officials could not be reached for comment on when the store would open, but the chain has advertised for managers in sales, stocking and retail, as well as for associates in those categories, for the Gander Drive location.
The store will occupy part of the building that once housed the defunct Gander Mountain sporting goods store. The storefront is currently partially occupied by Goodwill Stores.
The review board approved a site plan for Harbor Freight at the location in April for renovation of the vacant portion of the building and establishing a new storefront and entrance.
Gabe’s, a discount fashion department-style store, is slated to move into the site of the former Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Rio Hill Shopping Center.
“We are thrilled to add Gabe’s to an already dynamic shopping environment,” said Jon Weiss of Rosenthal Properties, the center’s leasing agent.
Gabe’s is the parent company of Rugged Wearhouse, which operates 15 stores across 10 states. Rugged Wearhouse previously was part of the Rio Hill center, near where Jo-Ann Fabrics is currently located.
