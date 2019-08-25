The Charlottesville Downtown Mall building that houses Bizou has been sold to a limited liability company represented by local builder and entrepreneur Oliver Kuttner, according to city real estate records and Virginia State Corporation Commission filings.
Walters Building LLC, for which Kuttner is the registered agent, bought the property at the corner of West Main Street and Second Street Northwest for more than $4.02 million from Portico Properties Land Trust on Aug. 16, according to real estate records.
The building has frontage on both streets, as well as a parking lot on Market Street. It currently is leased for office, restaurant and retail uses.
The sale includes the two-story building, with an address of 117-121 W. Main St., and the alley and parking lot directly behind it. The building has a total of 10,650 square feet of space.
Kuttner has a history of successful redevelopment of properties in Charlottesville and Lynchburg. Attempts to reach him about plans he may have for the building were unsuccessful.