The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the participants of its Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2020.
The 39 class members come from a diverse range of chamber member businesses and civic organizations, according to a news release from the chamber.
Leadership Charlottesville was established in 1982 as “an economic development initiative, helping to improve our community’s economic vitality and quality of life by building a reservoir of engaged, dedicated civic leaders,” the release said.
More than 1,000 people have graduated from the program.
“I am excited to welcome our newest Leadership Charlottesville class,” said Martin Burks III, manager and vice president for J.F. Bell Funeral Home and 2018 chairman of the chamber board. “These are some of our area’s best and brightest leaders, who are eager to learn more about Charlottesville and get involved where there’s a need.”
The Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association awarded scholarships totaling $2,150 to six members of the Class of 2020 representing a woman-owned small business, minority-owned small business or a 501©(3) nonprofit. The Chamber Business Diversity Council also awarded scholarships to two of its members totaling $750.
This year’s program runs from Sept. 5 through April 24. Class members will participate in an orientation, all-day challenge course event, weekly sessions and team projects that will address community issues. The program is coordinated by Andrea Copeland-Whitsett, the chamber’s director of member education services.
The members of the Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2020 are:
» Taylor Averitte, Jamie White Real Estate;
» Cal Beasley, CFA Institute;
» Darrell Byers, Albemarle County Police Department;
» Gwendolyn Cassady, ManagingLove;
» Kara Chandeysson, Ting;
» Jean Chappell, Piedmont Virginia Community College;
» Ty Cooper, Lifeview Marketing & Visuals;
» Daniel Fairley II, City of Charlottesville / Alliance for Black Male Achievement;
» Marcia Fisher, University of Virginia Community Credit Union;
» Donald Giannangeli, Edward Jones;
» Corrinne Giller, MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law;
» Shelomith Gonzalez, R.E. Lee Cos. Inc.;
» Gloria Graham, University of Virginia;
» Robert Gray, Dreamin’ Diamonds LLC;
» Gregory Harper, County of Albemarle;
» S. Lisa Herndon, Keller Williams Alliance;
» Treat Jackson, Tax Ladies Inc.;
» Hannah Johnson, Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation;
» Russell Kruse, Royer Caramanis PLC;
» Virginia Leary, Piedmont Housing Alliance;
» Caitlin Marcotte, City of Charlottesville / Parks & Recreation;
» Aiyana Marcus, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation;
» Richard Needham, Clayborne Education LLC;
» Shaista Nizaam, Omni Charlottesville Hotel;
» Lachen Parks, City of Charlottesville / Communications;
» Misty Parsons, University of Virginia Foundation;
» Christian Patrizia, Skeen Law Offices;
» Judy Pointer, UVa School of Medicine;
» David Puckett, Albemarle County Fire Rescue;
» Arthur Rogers, Martin Horn Inc.;
» James Rowland, Great Eastern Management Co.;
» Derek Rush, Steele Property Group LLC;
» Zoie Smith, City of Charlottesville / Office of Economic Development;
» Richard Smyth, MPS;
» Susan Thomas, retired, IBM Global Consulting;
» Jesse Torrey, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance;
» Patton Usry, Miller School of Albemarle;
» Teresa Willis, Piedmont Virginia Community College; and
» Henry Young, Scott | Kroner PLC.