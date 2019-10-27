From Free Union to San Francisco, six projects designed by four Charlottesville-based architects have won awards for excellence from the American Institute of Architects Virginia.
The awards are for projects no older than seven years that show clear examples of thoughtful, engaging design, institute officials said.
Parabola won the Architecture Award of Honor for its design of Google’s headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The design was judged on aesthetics, adherence to the client wishes, proven and projected building performance and concept development. Parabola also won an award of merit in the category for its San Francisco Tech Company building.
Bushman Dreyfus Architects won an award of honor for residential architecture for its design of Mossy Rock, a Free Union-area residence. The category was judged on aesthetic appeal, functionality, affordability and resource efficiency. The firm also won an award of merit in the interior design category for its design of the 118 E. Main St. project in Charlottesville.
VMDO Architects won an award of merit in the architecture category for its design of the Elon W. Rhodes Early Learning Center in Harrisonburg.
Formwork Design Office won an award of merit in the contextual design category for its design of the 550 E. Water St. residential development. The category bases awards on designs that reflect the history, culture and physical environment of the building.
