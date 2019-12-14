The CvilleBioHub, which provides assistance for the region’s biotechnology innovation cluster, received formal approval of a $548,000 grant from Growth and Opportunity for Virginia as part of $5.8 million in funding in nine regional projects.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced seven grants across the state.

The grants are designed to diversify regional economies, build a pipeline of workers to support targeted industry sectors and encourage collaboration among local governments, public sector partners and private industry.

CvilleBioHub will lead growth and expansion by serving the needs of existing companies through programming, planning and design of a wet lab space, workforce training and candidate matching opportunities.

