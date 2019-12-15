The CvilleBioHub, which provides assistance for the region’s biotechnology innovation cluster, received formal approval of a $548,000 grant from Growth and Opportunity for Virginia as part of $5.8 million in funding in nine regional projects.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced seven grants across the state last week.

The grants are designed to diversify regional economies, build a pipeline of workers to support targeted industry sectors and encourage collaboration among local governments, public-sector partners and private industry.

CvilleBioHub will lead growth and expansion by serving the needs of existing companies through programming, planning and design of a wet lab space, workforce training and candidate matching opportunities.

