The CvilleBioHub, which provides assistance for the region’s biotechnology innovation cluster, received formal approval of a $548,000 grant from Growth and Opportunity for Virginia as part of $5.8 million in funding in nine regional projects.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced seven grants across the state last week.
The grants are designed to diversify regional economies, build a pipeline of workers to support targeted industry sectors and encourage collaboration among local governments, public-sector partners and private industry.
CvilleBioHub will lead growth and expansion by serving the needs of existing companies through programming, planning and design of a wet lab space, workforce training and candidate matching opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.