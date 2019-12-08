A local couple is preparing to put their company’s product up for a Dec. 12 offering as a QVC gourmet holiday selection.

Charlottesville-based Allens Scottish Shortbread, owned and operated by Laura and Anwar Allen, will offer its wares on the cable television shopping channel, company officials announced.

QVC had not announced as of press time what times the small batch, handcrafted Scottish shortbread will be offered on its “Gourmet Holiday” show.

Founded in 2014, Allens Scottish Shortbread is crafted from an old family recipe. It is now sold in 21 Whole Foods Markets and more than 40 other smaller stores across the region.

It’s also available in several Northern Virginia locations and in Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois and California.

Business News

Tags

