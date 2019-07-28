For one group of entrepreneurs, technology may be the great equalizer.
Deaf people across the country are more likely to be unemployed, not get hired and either leave or lose a job due to discrimination, but Charlottesville’s Dominic Lacy says new technologies are leveling the playing field.
Lacy is the chief innovation officer for Communication Service for the Deaf, the nation’s largest deaf-led social impact organization. He also leads the Austin, Texas-based nonprofit’s social venture fund, which acts as an incubator for deaf persons starting up their own businesses and supports businesses that focus on hiring deaf persons.
“One thing technology has done for us is to be an equalizer for the deaf community in general,” Lacy said. “It has helped change how we communicate and negotiate between individuals and between deaf persons. For businesses, it can create a form of communication that helps overcome barriers.”
Lacy knows of what he speaks. With limited hearing, Lacy uses an internet application that allows conference video connections that include an American Sign Language interpreter to create a seamless interview conversation.
That same technology, known as video relay service, is used in many deaf-owned business across the country. It allows those who know ASL to communicate with each other or with those who hear with the advantage of being able to see facial expressions and body language.
“By our nature, deaf persons are problem solvers and we work to overcome barriers,” Lacy said. “It’s something that we do every day, and as technology advances, we take advantage of it.”
Lacy has serious business chops. The Southern Methodist University graduate has a bachelor’s degree in business and political science. He worked for 14 years as a senior manager at Accenture Strategy, a consulting firm that assists corporations in implementing new technologies, developing business models and streamlining operations.
He joined Communication Service for the Deaf in January 2018 to apply his expertise on behalf of deaf-owned businesses.
There is a need. University studies across the country and statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Labor show that nearly half of deaf people in the United States are not actively seeking employment. That compares with about a quarter of those who hear who are not in the workforce.
For those who are in the workplace, statistics show deaf people are just as likely to work full time as their hearing peers and that they earn similar salaries.
“Employers may not want to hire employees who are deaf because of a misperception that it would cost more money to hire a deaf person,” Lacy said. “But deaf employees tend to stay with an employer longer, so the cost of recruiting deaf employees can be offset by hiring someone who is loyal.”
For San Francisco-based Mozzeria Pizza, loyal employees, plus innovation, multiplied by technology pays dividends.
The business is deaf-owned and staffed by deaf employees. A menu featuring ASL directions for ordering at the restaurant is combined with a video relay ordering system for call-in orders.
Customers call and give their orders to an unseen interpreter who relays it by video to an employee who replies with ASL back to the interpreter, who then speaks it back to the customer.
The whole transaction is smooth and continuous.
The business was so successful in San Francisco that the social venture fund has invested in the company to help it to expand. Now, construction of a Mozzeria location in Washington, D.C., is planned to begin this fall.
The venture fund has invested in other deaf-owned businesses in the D.C. area.
In Northern Virginia, DeafTax, offers tax preparation and bookkeeping services to clients through email, videophone or in-person office visits.
Other investments include reFort, which refurbishes college-kid castoffs and resells the once-abandoned furniture and goods, and eTherapy, which provides nationwide mental health services in ASL.
Bus Door Films trains deaf persons to work in the film industry behind the camera and on set.
The investments are part of Communication Service for the Deaf’s effort to address unemployment in the deaf community and bring more deaf persons into the workforce.
Lacy said the first two years of any business are essential to its survival. If a business can survive five years, it’s more likely to succeed. By offering expertise and assistance, as well as funding, the venture fund hopes to improve survival rates for deaf-owned companies.
“When you talk about a diversity focus for startup companies, you don’t see an emphasis on the deaf community,” he said. “There are people and businesses with ideas of what deaf people can and cannot do.”
“It goes back to the notion of how do we address the unemployment and under-employment rates, and the best way to do that is through our own community,” Lacy said. “The idea is to promote deaf business owners hiring deaf people. We want to bring knowledge and skill sets to help businesses expand and succeed. It takes time. It takes commitment. And it takes funding.”
Lacy said efforts to promote deaf business entrepreneurs are still behind the times compared with initiatives to help other minority-owned operations.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re still having this conversation in 2019, but again, technology is really helping,” he said.
Lacy said he hopes Charlottesville-area businesses, investors and organizations will open doors, jobs and pockets for the local deaf population.
“I would like to challenge the startup community: When you think about the diversity of your workforce, reach out to people who are deaf or hard of hearing and bring even more diversity into the workplace,” he said.