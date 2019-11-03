Mental health support group On Our Own is opening Uplift Thrift to benefit the many free services the organization offers to area residents.
The thrift store is expected to open Nov. 15 at 600 Concord Ave. in Charlottesville’s Rose Hill neighborhood.
Ahead of its opening, the store is receiving donations from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
After the grand opening, the store will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Donations will be accepted during business hours.
The store will accept most gently used items such as clothing, accessories, household items, textiles, books, music, toys and games. It will not accept mattresses, beds, paint, large appliances or infant products, such as car seats and cribs.
On Our Own provides mutual support, self-help, advocacy, education, information and referral services for people who acknowledge having significant problems in their lives due to mental health challenges and who are seeking to take responsibility for their own growth and recovery while supporting each other.
The organization also advocates for positive change within the traditional mental health system.
Uplift Thrift also will host a gallery space featuring works by visual artists who share the values and mission of On Our Own. Exhibits last for one month and artwork will be sold on consignment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.