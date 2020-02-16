The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce are joining together to offer grants to small businesses owned by minorities.
Minority Enterprise Grant Opportunity funds may be used to purchase equipment or pay for marketing and certain operating costs. The local United Way has made $10,000 in grants available, and at least two grants will be awarded by the organizations.
Applications are due by noon March 6. The application is available at unitedwaycville.org.
