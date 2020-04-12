The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors recently held its annual awards ceremony at the Hillsdale Conference Center.
The Affiliate of the Year recognizes a CAAR affiliate member who goes the extra step to help further the goals and objectives of the association, CAAR members, their clients and the community at large. The 2019 award recipient was Zenas Choi of Towe Insurance Services.
The Rising Star of the Year award recognizes a Realtor member who has held an active salesperson’s license for 18 consecutive months or less and balances sales volume and education with CAAR events and civic duties. The 2019 award recipient was Kristin Sorokti of Story House Real Estate.
The Sales Associate of the Year recognizes a Realtor who is a top sales producer, active in the association and the community and continues to improve his or her skills by engaging in continuing education courses and the achievement of professional designations. The 2019 award recipient was Errin Searcy of Story House Real Estate.
The Realtor of the Year honors a member who has participated in Realtor associations at the local, state and national levels. Involvement in civic and community organizations is necessary, as is a high level of education and a dedication to the profession. The 2019 award recipient was Quinton Beckham of Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville.
Robin T. Amato of Real Estate III Commercial Properties; Percy Montague IV of Montague, Miller & Co.; and Judy Savage of Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville were inducted in the the CAAR Realtor Hall of Fame, the highest career honor. These Realtors made significant, outstanding and exceptional contributions to the local, state and national associations, and have served for a combined 120 years.
Several members were inducted into the CAAR Professional Honor Society. This prestigious accolade has been a longstanding award program at the state level and was instituted by CAAR in 1996 to recognize standards of industry excellence. Quinton Beckham, Sabina Martin, Emily Dooley, Jodi Mills, Erin Garcia, Sarah Monceaux, S. Lisa Herndon, Brentney Moore, Julie Holbrook, Tom Pace, Geoff Hoover, Errin Searcy, Barbara Kelley, Kristin Sorokti, Jason Kirby, Amanda Spigone, Amanda LeMon, Wes Sury, Katelyn Mancini, and Josh White were recognized for one to four years of service; five-year members include Rachel Burns, Jessica Russo, Mary Katherine King, Keith Smith, Georgia Lindsey and Kristin Streed; Anne Burroughs, Tele Jenifer, Debbie Cash, John Seidler, Dan Conquest, Yonna Smith, Jack Crocker, Pam Dent and Tom Woolfolk have six to nine years of service; Tara Savage has 10 years of service; Kelly Ceppa, Brad Conner, Denise Ramey, Sasha Farmer and John Updike have 11 to 14 years; Kathy Markwood has 15 years of service; Byrd Abbott, Donna Patton, Pat Crabtree, Sue Plaskon, James Dickerson, Barbara Seidler, Alice Fitch, Greg Slater, Gaby Hall and Sabrina Thompson have 16 to 19 years; and Kim Armstrong, Trish Owens, Rives Bailey, Pat Sury, Tim Carson, Pat Widhalm, Anita Dunbar, Arleen Yobs, Karen Kehoe and Percy Montague IV have 21 to 23 years of service.
