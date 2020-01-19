Charlottesville-based Commonwealth Senior Living has taken over 10 senior-living communities, including five in Virginia, expanding its portfolio to 32 care centers in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennessee.
The company, which began in 2002, was itself bought last year by Canadian health care real estate firm Invesque. The additional Virginia communities are in Chesapeake, Richmond, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Berryville.
Commonwealth Senior Living is now the largest senior-living provider in the state. The company has developed award-winning Alzheimer’s and dementia programs, a farm-to-table dining program and interactive communication tools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.