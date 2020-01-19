Charlottesville-based Commonwealth Senior Living has taken over 10 senior-living communities, including five in Virginia, expanding its portfolio to 32 care centers in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennessee.

The company, which began in 2002, was itself bought last year by Canadian health care real estate firm Invesque. The additional Virginia communities are in Chesapeake, Richmond, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Berryville.

Commonwealth Senior Living is now the largest senior-living provider in the state. The company has developed award-winning Alzheimer’s and dementia programs, a farm-to-table dining program and interactive communication tools.

Business News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments