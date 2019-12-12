A Charlottesville-based internet cloud technology company has been bought by a technology management company in Texas for $117.5 million, officials from both companies announced this week.
VividCortex, which provides database-related third-party host applications over the internet in software-as-a-service distribution was purchased by SolarWinds, Inc., of Austin, Texas, a provider of technology management software.
VividCortex utilizes database performance management on databases commonly used in cloud applications.
SolarWinds officials said they plan to integrate VividCortex systems with their Database Performance Analyzer on-premises and cloud-deployed products that serve the technology needs of clients.
“By adding VividCortex to the SolarWinds portfolio of products, we can now offer teams the ability to go deep on app traces, infrastructure monitoring, metrics, both traditional and cloud-native database performance, digital experience monitoring, logs, and network monitoring,” said Kevin Thompson, chief executive officer of SolarWinds, in a new release. “The powerful database management solution VividCortex provides offers us another compelling product, with demonstrated return on investiment, to enhance our ability to serve professionals in organizations of all sizes while meaningfully expanding our total addressable markets.”
VividCortex was founded in Charlottesville in 2012 by Baron Schwartz. Seed funding was provided by numerous local investors led by Jaffray Woodriff’s Felton Group.
“This sale speaks to Charlottesville’s maturing information technology industry,” said Woodriff in a release. “Local investors are comfortable working with IT companies and there are a number of promising early-stage ventures [in Charlottesville].”
VividCortex’s headquarters will remain in Charlottesville for the foreseeable future, officials said.
