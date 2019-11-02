It’s like it never closed.
The Blue Moon Diner, a West Main Street staple shuttered for nigh on to two years for remodeling as part of the development of a six-story residential tower project on the property, recently reopened for business.
Aside from fresh exterior paint, the diner’s décor looks like it was removed and replaced with an exact replica. The swivel-seats, the customer counter, the corner booths, the rack of records and turntable on which to jockey them are in place and the same 1950s pale green ceramic tile and odd art provide the familiar look of brassy chic.
“Some people come in and say ‘you haven’t changed a thing,’ and that’s a compliment. We wanted people to feel like they were coming back home,” said co-owner Laura Galgano, sitting at the counter with a cup of coffee close at hand.
“We really got into the nitty gritty of redesigning the restaurant. They gave us a lot of leeway in keeping it the way we wanted it. We made a lot of changes, but the idea was to make it look like there were no changes at all,” she said. “We made jokes about scavenger hunts for the old regulars to see if they could discover what’s changed.”
In fact, much has changed. The booths have been reupholstered with vintage T-shirts. The rock band stickers on the front-counter backsplash are new. Some of the questionable tile has been replaced by "new" old stock, provided to the contractors by a former owner.
The plumbing was upgraded. So too was the electric service and the kitchen. The interior, always a quirky mix of corners and niches in which to hide from an ex or a boss, has been modified and expanded to seat more customers.
“There are fewer places to hide but there are still the little nooks and crannies that you can disappear into, just like the old diner,” Galgano said. “There’s more room and more seating, but it doesn’t seem that different from the old one.”
Best of all, Galgano said the diner is doing what it does best, bringing folks together.
“The cool thing about a diner is that construction workers sit next to executives sitting next to parents of University of Virginia students and they sit in a position that encourages talking with each other,” she said. “They start out discovering they both like the eggs. Then maybe they discover other things they have in common they wouldn’t otherwise find out.”
***
The Blue Moon Diner was born during a period of West Main Street redevelopment, according to a 1978 Charlottesville Architectural and Historic Survey. At its core, the building is the Hartnagle-Witt House, a two-story duplex built in 1884 on land purchased at auction by Andrew Hartnagle two years prior.
The diner is part of a 1949 one-story addition to the house that was built by the owner of a car dealership who also bought neighboring houses and demolished some for a dealership. The addition first housed the Waffle Shop until about 1979 when the Blue Moon Diner opened in its stead.
The Moon went through a few ownership changes until it closed in 2004 to house Harvest Moon catering. It was reopened by Galgano in 2006.
The diner has helped spawn the Charlottesville Ladies Arm Wrestlers (CLAW), the Charlottesville Derby Dames roller derby team, provided a live music venue and a menu featuring fine dining diner-style.
It has mixed shabby and classy, good food and music and millionaire entrepreneurs and street-sleepers.
When the property again became ripe for redevelopment, the diner was a crucial element. New owner Jeff Levien decided his high-tech and modern Six Hundred West Main residential tower, grounded in an artistic sensibility, should be anchored by the diner’s raffish flashback of classic Americana kitsch, the emblem Charlottesville quirk.
“If you’re doing something more modern, more advanced in design, something taller and bigger, you need something that will anchor it, something that makes it feel a part of the place, something that makes it feel like home,” Levien said from his New York City office.
Levien, who splits his time between the big city and Charlottesville, said the diner fit the bill.
“The Blue Moon has history and a sense of place. It’s a part of the bigger community. We were fortunate to have the Blue Moon. A lot of times you have to create that sense with a new building and new materials and it’s just not the same,” he said.
“Place is all about your interaction with it and when you walk into the Blue Moon it’s all about place,” he said. “It was always the idea to have that space there, that sense of place that it gives, that feeling of being home.”
***
Six Hundred West Main is designed to be where rock and roll goes to chill, cook a quick meal and crash for the evening, said architect Jeff Dreyfus, of Charlottesville’s Bushman Dreyfus Architects.
The brainchild of Levien and his wife, artist Ivy Naté, the building combines a modern design with materials that reflect the nearby urban environment. The halls are airy with floor-to-ceiling windows. Ambient light gives interiors a sense of spaciousness.
The halls’ walls serve as a bona fide art gallery with featured artists scheduled to change at regular intervals. On the main floor, where residents pass to elevators and stairwells on their way home, an atrium art gallery looks onto a courtyard that separates the building from the rear of the Blue Moon Diner.
“We designed it with the idea that its focus would be art and music,” Dreyfus said. “We wanted the exterior to contrast with the diner, to give it a back drop and not overwhelm it, but to frame it and to compliment it.”
The building sits back from the street. Its dark gray color, copious windows and steel sheeting accents seem to make it look smaller. That, Dreyfus said, is by design.
“We wanted the streetscape to remain familiar to the community, and the color of the building makes it recede from view so the older buildings on the block are pushed forward,” he said. “The idea is to be modern and forward-thinking inside and outside, but to be a part of what is here and not overwhelm it.”
Dreyfus said the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review seemed to get the idea.
“I give them a lot of credit for going beyond the expected and for considering what we wanted to do,” he said. “It’s different than some of the other buildings along the [West Main Street] corridor.”
On the inside, the residences feature diverse layouts. They are minimalist with big closets, compact living quarters and floor-to-ceiling window treatments that give every apartment a view and ambient light.
“I’m a minimalist at heart, but to be a minimalist you also have to have a lot of storage,” Dreyfus said, showing off a walk-in closet that could double as a guest room. “You have to give people a place to put things so they don’t have clutter. As for the windows, why should you have to turn on the lights in the living room during the daytime?”
From the get-go, the building and its design was intended to be urbane while remaining urban.
“It’s perfect for those who enjoy living in an urban environment and those experiences and appreciate the artistic aesthetic,” Dreyfus said. “We think it’s a unique place that compliments the older buildings around it. It’s separate, but it’s a part of it.”
***
When Six Hundred West Main officials approached Galgano about their plans, the answer was yes.
“If there was someone coming in to your restaurant saying ‘I’m going to redo your plumbing and redo your electricity and help you remodel and let you keep your restaurant,’ well, that’s not a bad thing, is it?” Galgano asks.
Galgano said the two-year hiatus was welcome after a decade of running the diner.
“We really needed a break when we shut down, so the first year wasn’t really difficult to get through,” she recalls. “We did a couple of pop-ups to keep the name out there and stayed out there on social media. The second year we really kind of went dark and just tried to get involved in the planning and the designing of the diner.”
While the renovation and construction were taking place, Galgano found a side gig in retail.
“I was working at the Market Street Wine shop and we’d tell people we’re coming back,” Galgano said. “We didn’t say much because everything was so uncertain about when we’d be able to reopen and we were cautious about not having a grand opening too soon.”
There were road trips during the time off and occasional thoughts about doing something else, although gigs in corporate America were not considered.
“We’re more along the lines of running a goat farm or joining the Peace Corps. It was always a quick statement followed by a quick ‘no, we’re ready to go back to the diner. That’s where we can thrive.’ So that’s what we did,” she said.
She’s glad to be back.
“The diner has been a gathering place for decades. We’re a block-and-a-half from the bus station and from the train station and next to the ABC store. We’ve been the first stop in town for quite a few people. It’s an unofficial Welcome Wagon in a lot of ways,” Galgano said.
“People walk in and say we’re so glad you’re back and we feel the same way! It’s the best kind of reunion. It’s been an awesome, overwhelming, delightful experience,” she said.
