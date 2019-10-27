A proposed merger of Blue Ridge Bank and Virginia Community Bank has received federal and state approvals, banking officials say.
Regulatory agents with the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and the Virginia State Corporation Commission have given approval of the merger, subject to shareholder approval.
Shareholders for both banks are expected to vote on the merger at meetings to be held Dec. 12, bank officials said.
The merger will expand the Luray-based Blue Ridge Bank’s presence in Central Virginia through the addition of Louisa-based Virginia Community Bank’s seven branches and will add approximately $252 million in assets, $168 million in loans and $223 million in deposits to Blue Ridge.
Based on bank-level financials as of March 31, the pro forma company would have approximately $826 million in assets, $635 million in loans and $664 million in deposits.
Blue Ridge Bank was chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia. It currently has branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, Shenandoah and Stuart. It also does business as Carolina State Bank in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Blue Ridge Bank N.A. has mortgage operations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Florida.
Virginia Community Bank has offices in Louisa, Orange, Mineral, Culpeper, Troy, Fredericksburg and Gordonsville.
