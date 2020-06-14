The Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced four area businesses as the first recipients of its Endurance Fund, put in place by the alliance to assist members with the costs associated with COVID-19 restrictions.
Culinary Concepts AB, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Lifeview Marketing and Visuals and Pearl Island Catering each received $1,000, to be used for rent, payroll, supplies and equipment.
The alliance funded the awards by repurposing the budget for the group’s popular annual Minority Business Luncheon.
The MBA Endurance Fund aims to help member businesses endure the present economic challenges while strengthening them for the future.
