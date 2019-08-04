A national restaurant chain featuring Tex-Mex cuisine and a men’s hair salon soon will open in the area, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, a commercial real estate firm.
Moe’s Southwestern Grill, which features modern variations on Mexican food themes, has leased 2,200 square feet in The Standard, a luxury apartment complex at 853 W. Main St. that is marketed to University of Virginia students.
The chain has restaurants in 40 states and 27 locations in Virginia.
The Razor’s Edge leased 1,635 square feet in the Hollymead Town Center in Albemarle County.
The location will be the second for the men’s hair care establishment, which currently has a Harrisonburg store.