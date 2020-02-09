Quantum Movement Studio officially cut the ribbon Jan. 31 for its Townside Shopping Center location on Ivy Road.

The studio features state-of-the-art equipment and offers classic Pilates and Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis training. It currently offers private sessions but is planning to offer small group classes, as well as meditation and Reiki.

Studio owner Shelly Ruggiano has 15 years of experience teaching the methods. She and her husband, Marc, recently moved back to Charlottesville.

Shelly and Marc lived in Charlottesville from 1994 to 1996 while Marc attended the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Their two children also attended UVa.

