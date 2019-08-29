The Virginia Distillery Company and the Scotch Whisky Association have resolved a lawsuit about labeling.
The association wanted the court to stop the Nelson County distiller from using “Highland” and “Scotch” on labels and to order the distiller to “recall, at its own expense, all non-Scotch whisky products which have been manufactured, distributed, sold or shipped that bear or incorporate the word ‘Scotch’ or ‘Highland’ on their labeling.”
Earlier this month, attorneys for the association filed a voluntary dismissal in U.S. District Court in Delaware, and the distiller said it was working toward a resolution.
According to a Thursday news release, the Virginia Distillery Company will cease using “Highland” after it sells remaining stock. The distillery will, however, continue to label all products using "whisky," which is allowed under U.S. law.
The different spellings of whiskey represent the variations in spelling between English-speaking countries. American-made and Irish-made spirits are traditionally spelled “whiskey,” while “whisky” is used primarily in Scotland, England, Wales, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and most areas of the United Kingdom.
The Virginia Distillery Company imports aged-malt Scotch whisky from Scotland, blends the distillate with its own single-malt whiskey made in its Lovingston facility and ages it in barrels on site.
“We stand behind the quality of the Virginia-Highland Whisky products and the recognition they have received the past three-plus years, but are happy to work with the Scotch Whisky Association to ensure that there is no chance of confusion about our products," Gareth Moore, Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO, said in the release.
“We welcome Virginia Distillery Company’s willingness to work with us to protect the integrity of Scotch Whisky," Lindesay Low, deputy director of legal affairs at the SWA, said in the release. “With the company’s commitment to remove all references to ‘Highland’ and other Scottish indicators from their products over a phased period, we are pleased to cease the pending legal proceedings."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.