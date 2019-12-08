The One Bridal Salon in Charlottesville has been selected as a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings.

The accolade represents the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app, according to a news release.

It’s the second-straight year the business has won the award.

“So many brides who are starting their gown search look to these reviews to decide which shops they want to visit, and being a ‘best of’ winner certainly drives customers our way,” owner Peggie Donowitz said in the release.

