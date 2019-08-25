Charlottesville-based Park Properties Management Company is celebrating its 30th year of managing residential and commercial properties in Central Virginia and across the state.
The company manages multi-family affordable and conventional housing; commercial properties; and condominiums and single-family homes. It is affiliated with Pinnacle Construction and Development Co., a general contractor, and Bluestone Land LLC, a development company.
Park officials are planning a variety of events during the next few months to celebrate the company’s three decades in business.