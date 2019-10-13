Park Properties Management Co., which specializes in management of multi-family, affordable and conventional housing, has been named a finalist in a national effort to recognize best places to work.
The Best Places to Work-Multi-Family survey is conducted by Multifamily Leadership Summit, a national organization that recognizes companies involved in managing or providing multifamily housing.
The organization honors companies that have established and fostered outstanding workplace environments. It uses an employee feedback assessment process to evaluate company policies and procedures, as well as employee feedback.
Park Properties’ nomination highlights employee satisfaction in several areas, including personal and professional development, workplace satisfaction and team effectiveness.
Representatives from Park Properties, which also manages commercial properties, will travel to Scottsdale, Arizona, next month for the Multifamily Leadership Summit, where they will learn their final ranking in the national competition.
