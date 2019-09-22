John L. Dozier Jr.

» John L. Dozier Jr., a financial adviser with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Charlottesville, has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor designation awarded by the Investments and Wealth Institute. The designation signifies that the user has successfully completed the institute’s initial and ongoing credentialing requirements for investment management professionals.

» Michael Hancock, with the OakHeart Financial Group in Charlottesville, part of Ameriprise Financial, has been named a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for 2019. This designation is awarded to advisers who provide a high-quality experience and are dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals.

