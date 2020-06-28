» Dovetail Design and Cabinetry has promoted Lindsay Nader to business operations manager. Nader has been with Dovetail for three years as a project manager and has more than 15 years of experience in commercial construction, residential remodeling and client services.
» The Focused Ultrasound Foundation has appointed Scott Beardsley and Mike Lincoln to its Board of Directors. Beardsley is dean of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business; the Charles C. Abbott Professor of Business Administration, teaching graduate courses in strategy, leadership, global business and general management; and the global business department chairman at the international law firm Cooley LLP. Lincoln is the global head of Cooley LLP’s business department, where he also leads lateral recruiting and strategy. His practice focuses on emerging companies, venture capital and mergers and acquisitions. Lincoln is also an adjunct professor at the UVa School of Law, teaching a course on emerging growth companies and venture capital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.