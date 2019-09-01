Mug dropped as Tammen, Abby
» Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Carol Manning of Charlottesville to the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission. Manning is the Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of Neurology and director of the Momory Disorders Clinic at the University of Virginia. Ann H. Mallek, White Hall District representative on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, has been reappointed to the Virginia Board of Workforce Development.
» Abby Tammen has been named CEO of the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors. Tammen, who brings more than 20 years of association management experience to the position, served as CAAR’s senior director of programs and MLS operations for the past five years.
