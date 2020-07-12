» Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed H. Richard Lloyd, of Louisa County, to the Virginia Cattle Industry Board. Lloyd is a partner in Double L Farms LLC.
» Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has selected Peter Muhoro to fill the newly created position of vice president of strategy and technology. Muhoro will be responsible for developing and monitoring long-term strategies related to REC’s technology systems and new service offerings. Muhoro has more than 15 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently as vice president of strategic industry research and analysis at National Rural Utilities Finance Corp.
» Audrey Pearson, a University of Virginia graduate with a degree in environmental science, has been named the Trails & Views Forever Program manager by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. Pearson has worked to support the Blue Ridge Parkway for the past two years. Her new role oversees the program to repair and rehabilitate trails, overlooks, campgrounds and picnic areas along the entire 469-mile scenic route through Virginia and North Carolina.
