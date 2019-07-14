» University of Virginia Community Credit Union names Amelia J. Stansell as Senior Commercial Loan Officer. Stansell brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services and banking industries; most recently serving as the vice president commercial relationship manager for Atlantic Union Bank. Stansell will provide commercial banking solutions for business members in in Faquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Orange.
Most Popular
Latest Local Offers
Paul Obaugh Ford
Visit us in store on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton, VA or online at http://www.paulobaughf…
Roy Wheeler Realty Co | Homes For Sale
Check out our current listings, open houses, or drop us a line! http://www.roywheeler.com/
Epiphany Catholic School
Interested in learning more about our school? Give us a call at 540.825.9017 or visit our we…