» The Piedmont Housing Alliance has named Geraldina Gonzalez and Roxanne Carter-Johnston to its board of directors. Gonzalez worked with the PHA in 2017 as a first-time homebuyer. Carter-Johnson is a Realtor with Nest Realty.
» The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announces that Dominique Lavorata, a 2019 graduate in politics from the University of Virginia, has joined the commission staff as a legislative aide. In mid-August, Jessica Hersh-Ballering will join the commission in the area of transit planning, working directly with the Rideshare and Regional Transit Partnership programs. Hersh-Ballering brings more than six years of experience, working with the University of Arizona’s Transit Services, the Urban Land Institute and Alternative Transportation Consulting.