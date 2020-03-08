» Carl Tinder, owner of Tinder Cattle & Vineyard, has been named Grower of the Year by the Virginia Vineyards Association. Tinder was acknowledged for planting more than 275,000 vines in Central Virginia and providing pick and deliver service of more than 400 tons of fruit to multiple wineries in the state.
» The Boar’s Head Resort announced that Paul D’Amelio has been promoted to executive chef and Mark White has been named director of sales. D’Amelio was the sous chef at the Glenmore Country Club before joining the Boar’s Head in August 2018. White brings 26 years of experience in leadership marketing and major sales roles, including most recently as director of group sales and marketing at Wintergreen Resort.
» The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has named Libby Edwards-Allbaugh of The Tax Ladies Inc. as the 2020 Q Businesswoman. The award honors the accomplishments and contributions of women in the chamber who display unique strengths and capabilities. In addition to owning the successful tax service business, Edwards-Allbaugh is also active with the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women of the Charlottesville Metropolitan Area and the chamber’s Business Women’s Roundtable and Minority Business Alliance.
» Carrie Shepheard has been named resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Charlottesville Residency. Shepheard, who held leadership positions in VDOT’s Lynchburg District, will be responsible for VDOT operations in Albemarle, Greene and Madison counties.
» Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Susan Payne to the board of the Virginia Tourism Authority. Payne is president of the Blue Ridge Group.
» Charlottesville Sheriff James Brown has been appointed by Northam to the Maternal Mortality Review Team.
