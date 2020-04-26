» The Focused Ultrasound Foundation welcomes Patrick Edelmann as its managing director. Edelmann received his master’s of business administration from the University of Virginia and has served for the past 20 years as the managing director of BlackRock Inc. He will be working with Dr. Emily White to facilitate the commercialization of technology, launching the Institutional Giving program and leveraging the Veterinary Program to treat companion animals.
» Toastmasters International bestowed the Distinguished Toastmaster designation to David Hirschman and Kristine Vey in recognition of delivering more than 40 speeches and presentations, serving as club and district officers for one one year and mentoring a new club. The designation is the highest award to be earned and only 1% of the 357,000 Toastmasters worldwide share this title. Hirschman is the owner of Hirschman Water and Environment LLC and joined Toastmasters in 2001. He also conducted a four-session public speaking workshop for interns of the Public Housing Association of Residents. Vey is a project manager in the Facilities Management department at the University of Virginia and joined Toastmasters in 2010. Vey developed a community-oriented speaker series at The Center.
