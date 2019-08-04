» The Virginia Bar Association recently inducted James M. Bowling IV of St. John, Bowling, Lawrence & Quagliana LLP; Frederick W. Payne of Payne & Hodous LLP; and Edward H. McNew Jr. of Crozet as life members in recognition of their 40 years of continuous membership in the VBA.
» Bank of America Private Bank has appointed Charlotte McGee as market executive of the Virginia market, encompassing offices in Richmond, Charlottesville and Norfolk. McGee, who received her bachelor’s of arts in mathematics from the University of Virginia, transitions to this position from being a market sales executive in wealth management services for Bank of America.
» Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Dwayne Pitre of Charlottesville to the Advisory Board for Occupational Therapy. Pitre is the manager of Occupational Therapy Adult Acute Care at the University of Virginia Health System.